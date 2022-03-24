Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Opinion: Subscriber views on the kiwifruit labour shortage

3 minutes to read
Trevelyan Pack & Cool managing director James Trevelyan says the labour shortage is causing big issues. Photo / NZME

Trevelyan Pack & Cool managing director James Trevelyan says the labour shortage is causing big issues. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty Times

LETTER:

Western Bay of Plenty council must be the only council in NZ that has its offices in another council area. Many people we know do not realise that Ōmokoroa is not in the Tauranga

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.