Trevelyan Pack & Cool managing director James Trevelyan says the labour shortage is causing big issues. Photo / NZME

LETTER:

Western Bay of Plenty council must be the only council in NZ that has its offices in another council area. Many people we know do not realise that Ōmokoroa is not in the Tauranga City Council area and these people live in Tauranga. The two councils should merge for a lot of reasons, too many to list here.

Wendy Galloway

Ōmokoroa

PREMIUM COMMENTS:



''Please help us.''

That's the message from one major packhouse boss who had about 130 workers off yesterday due to Omicron and another 20 that were close contacts.

"That is more than one shift which is just not here," Trevelyan Pack & Cool managing director James Trevelyan said.

He said the recent wild weather did not pose a threat to this year's harvest but Omicron was already having a severe impact on the workforce. Everybody in the industry was "scratching for labour".

Read the full story: Kiwifruit industry battles Omicron and labour shortage

I know someone who recently started picking kiwifruit and as a new recruit became immediately aware of the hierarchy between the workers. "A toxic environment" with the newbies finding themselves having to pick from the highest part of the vine etc.

- Brian H

When I see articles like this, I think back over the last two years when people were demanding that we open the borders and let Covid-19 run rampant because it is only a flu or a cold. They seemed to think that no one they knew, employed or used their services would get Covid-19 and their business would not be affected. Now we are seeing what would have happened but we would have had many more deaths. Bad enough now.

- Catherine S



All very well having a shortage of labour. But, if most of your weekly wages goes to paying rent whilst you're away from home - why bother?

- David K

The Government could send a few thousand of the extra bureaucrats they have employed the last few years to help. They surely don't seem to be doing much else.

- Peter L

