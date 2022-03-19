Letters to the editor: Paula Bennett column strikes a chord

Paula Bennett. Photo / NZME

Thank you, Paula Bennett for your column, (Opinion, March 15).

I agree with all you say.

When you are given so much, you forget how to begin to do for yourself.

I believe strongly in independence. After a marriage that failed and a crisis time with bipolar, I had a strong urge to do something for myself and my two sons.

I did have support when it was needed but with independence came healthy self-esteem. I made achievements and had a purpose for life. Satisfaction comes with even small achievements and improves friendships and family as you find your role.

The line in Bennett's column: ''The Government expects so little of the people, so little will be delivered'' resonates strongly with me. I used the chances I was given to better myself and my family.

I am a content, single, motivated grandmother of four, who at 70 sees she has an active and bright future.

Tess Nesdale

Matua

Democracy lost

We now live in a socialist republic.

Self-responsibility and self-reliance have been incrementally removed from us over the past five years and we have reached the point where the State Government will and can do everything.

Fresh from its experiences in installing mandates, forget for the moment that in a recent case it has been determined illegal. This is the new norm.

Three Waters is also a mandate, even though most councils do not want this confiscation of local assets nor most ratepayers.

In Tauranga, the local government commissioners appointed two years ago will be continued.

What happened to democracy? This is where Tauranga people voted for their councillors - just like in the good old days.

If mandates are the in-thing, does the public believe the Government can deliver the cost-effective outcomes it promises?

Definitely not. But the public doesn't count, because in the socialist philosophy, government mandates over-ride our self-responsibility and democracy.

David Hallett

Mount Maunganui

Border reopening

What a relief to see the gates of the prison nation being opened.

One has to ask what the trigger point was that determined the sudden change?

We have record Covid infection rates, so it cannot be the Covid safety aspect.

We have also been told the protest at Parliament would not bring about change of policy.

This leaves me to wonder what the motivation was. What should the "team of 5 million" be aiming at to ensure that the decision is not reversed as in the past?

I hesitate to suggest the Government has come to the realisation that scaremongering has its limits.

AD Kirby

Papamoa

