Locals from Tauranga give their reaction to the resignation of their MP.

OPINION



Tauranga MP Simon Bridges says he expects a great byelection battle between red and blue for his seat, after announcing he is quitting politics. The 45-year-old's decision after 14 years in Parliament and as National rises in the polls has surprised colleagues, supporters and voters. The former Crown prosecutor and party leader told the Bay of Plenty Times he is "excited about the future" and plans to explore commercial opportunities as well as spend more time with his family. Here are some opinions.

Thanks and bye Simon.

A loss for NZ politics and the National party, but I'm sure a personal win for you and your precious family.

Politics and life need more people with decency, intelligence and humility. You tick all three boxes in abundance.

All the best.

- Mark C

Best wishes to Simon and his family for the future. I am sure Simon will be successful in whatever venture he undertakes and I am certain it will be so much more rewarding than his term in politics. The many of us in Tauranga who have taken the time to hear him speak, and speak with him, would realise how dedicated he was in making a better NZ.

- Dell G

Normally when a former Minister retires, people respect the decision.

Sad therefore that when they have given so much and given up so much that the 'lefties' come out with scraps of negativity.

It's already started here and will no doubt continue throughout the day.

- Warren B

Not waiting to see how Luxon would go and get the book published? This guy changes his mind often.

- David M

Remember the cancelled Rotorua bypass from Airport to City, that was after the election of course when the new Minister of Transport took over.

Then there was the cut to the Police budget by NZTA funding they get for Road Policing, substantial amount. Another Bridges legacy.

- Hector B

Thanks for your service, Simon. All the best for you and your family in whatever the future holds.

- Andy G

Congratulations on your careers to-date Simon, it was a real shame that you were denied the opportunity to lead NZ by Covid-19.

All the best to you and Natalie and your tamariki for the future!

- Viv W

