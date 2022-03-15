Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga MP Simon Bridges on quitting politics, his legacy and what comes next

8 minutes to read
National MP for Tauranga Simon Bridges announcing his retirement from politics. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National MP for Tauranga Simon Bridges announcing his retirement from politics. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Bay of Plenty Times
By: and

Tauranga MP Simon Bridges says he expects a great by-election battle between red and blue for his seat, after announcing he is quitting politics.

The 45-year-old's decision after 14 years in Parliament and as National

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.