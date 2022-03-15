National MP for Tauranga Simon Bridges announcing his retirement from politics. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Tauranga MP Simon Bridges says he expects a great by-election battle between red and blue for his seat, after announcing he is quitting politics.

The 45-year-old's decision after 14 years in Parliament and as National rises in the polls has surprised colleagues, supporters and voters.

The former Crown prosecutor and party leader told the Bay of Plenty Times he is "excited about the future" and plans to explore commercial opportunities as well as spend more time with his family.

"I think there is a big world out there beyond politics, with lots of commercial opportunities, but what matters most to me is spending more time with Natalie and our three children.

"This week our oldest, Emlyn, turns 10 and Harry turns eight. They deserve to see more of their dad. I want to spend lots more time with them as they get older."

He said he had loved being the MP for Tauranga and would leave with "mixed emotions as this has been such a big part of life".

There had been many highs and few lows, he said.

Simon Bridges - a message for Tauranga voters as he prepares to leave for Wellington for the first time since being elected Tauranga's MP. Photo / NZME

"Being a bloke, a lot of things I feel very proud of do tend to centre around buildings and transport, such as helping secure funding for the Tauranga Eastern Link - still one of the best roads in the country - and expanding the Tauranga Hospital.

"But there are also a lot of little things such as helping someone with the family court or adoption issues, or their housing problems."

One disappointment was failing to lock down the construction of the Tauranga Northern Link, now known as the Takitumu North Link.

He said he felt "really humbled" by all the kind words from people talking about his legacy.

"I had been mulling this decision over the summer and in recent weeks and felt it was the right time to go when the party is in good heart and strong in the polls."

Bridges said he was sure lots of people would come out of the woodwork to contest the by-election, which would result in a great battle between the red and blue.

On the idea that Winston Peters - who Bridges defeated for the seat after a fierce battle in 2008 - might have another go, Bridges said "it's a free world".

"I think Tauranga has changed a lot over the past 20 years and the Tauranga National Party is very well resourced. There are a lot of good people out there who I'm sure will be keen to put their names forward."

Bridges said no matter what he ends up doing, he and Natalie would retain a home in Tauranga and her business.

Simon Bridges with his wife Natalie Bridges and their children, left to right, Emlyn, 6, Jemima, 9 months, and Harry, 4, in 2018. Photo / NZME

On the streets of Tauranga yesterday, resident Ray Lees said Bridges' decision was a "bit of a shame".

"A young, talented guy - had a tough run with his own party and a shame to see a young man of that era going from politics."

Derrin Richards said from his perspective, politically, he was "glad to see him going" and, in his view, the announcement could have waited rather than coming on the anniversary of the Christchurch terror attack.

Christine Cameron said was sorry to hear the news: "We were just getting used to him".

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller, who rolled Bridges as party leader in 2020 then quit the role, said he was "very surprised" by Bridges' decision but understood wanting to put family first.

National Party Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller. Photo / George Novak

Muller said Bridges made a "massive contribution" during his 14 years of service. His achievements for Tauranga included the under construction Bayfair to Baypark Link, extra funding for new schools and numerous other infrastructure and community projects.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay said Bridges was a close friend and had put in a "huge amount" of public service as an MP.

The pair first met at Bridges' selection about 15 years ago and "quickly formed a friendship", sharing a similar outlook on many things in politics.

National Party MP Todd McClay, MP for Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

National Party Central North Island board member and Bay of Plenty regional councillor Andrew von Dadelszen said Bridges forewarned him about his resignation, but it did not make it "any easier" to hear.

Von Dadelszen, who met Bridges 14 years ago, said while the news came as a shock, he "100 per cent" supported the decision.

"He has done a huge service to the country."

Tauranga City Council commission chairwoman and former National Party MP Anne Tolley said she had not expected Bridges to quit and thought he was doing a good job as the party's finance spokesperson.

Tauranga City Council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley, a former National Party MP. Photo / George Novak

"There comes a time in any politician's life when they have to weigh up their priorities and clearly Simon has made the decision to put his family life as his priority."

Tolley said Bridges had been a "great advocate" for Tauranga city, was one of the hardest-working MPs and a good party colleague.

Former Bay of Plenty National MP Tony Ryall praised Bridges' "huge contribution" to New Zealand and the "amazing empathy" demonstrated throughout his career.

"The success of his political career is how he has been able to mix his empathy with the ordinary person, with a very sharp legal and commercial mind."

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi, the MP for Waiariki. Photo / George Novak

Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi acknowledged Bridges' achievement as the first Māori leader of the National Party.

"It has been a pleasure, albeit very briefly, having a working relationship with Simon inside of Parliament."

Tauranga-based Labour list MP Jan Tinetti was also surprised by the news but said she was "excited" to see where Bridges ended up.

"He always used to say he felt had one more career in him. It is pretty exciting seeing him taking that leap of faith."

She said she and Bridges were both "passionate" about a museum for the city and often discussed making it happen.

"We are not there yet but I hope when it opens in the future we can be there together to see it through to fruition."

Jan Tinetti, Tauranga Labour Party list MP. Photo / George Novak

Former National MP for Tauranga Bob Clarkson, Bridges' predecessor in the seat, said Bridges was a "clever, capable guy and he can get another job in five seconds flat".

He was sure Bridges would get more job satisfaction outside of politics as Clarkson did not think Parliament was an "exciting, fulfilling place" as it was complicated to get things done.

"I'm sure Simon will go on to achieve bigger and better things and we will hear his name mentioned many, many times in the future."

Sir Paul Adams, a National donor, said Bridges did an "excellent job" addressing Tauranga issues.

"He was prepared to listen to what we needed help with within the Tauranga region, and then went to deal with it on a national level."

Bridges first became a minister under then-Prime Minister Sir John Key in 2014, serving stints as Minister of Transport, Economic Development and Communications.

He was leader of the National Party from February 2018 until May 2020, when Muller rolled him.

Bridges told the NZ Herald he was not standing down because of his failed attempt to secure the party leadership again last year and he believed the party stood a good chance of winning the election in 2023 under Chris Luxon's leadership.

Simon Bridges in 2008 when he was the National Party candidate. Photo / NZME

Congratulations to @simonjbridges on his political career and his decision to take on some new opportunities. It will be obvious we disagreed on much, but I will miss our exchanges. All the best to him, Natalie and their whanau — Grant Robertson (@grantrobertson1) March 14, 2022

Luxon thanked Bridges for his "immense contribution to building a better New Zealand".

He said the process to select the party's candidate will start in the coming weeks.