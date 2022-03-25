A Tauranga City Council rates invoice. Photo / Samantha Motion



Rates for next year could increase by 13.7 per cent - not the originally forecast 12 per cent that prompted an outcry when proposed last year. Tauranga commissioners warn if people don't invest properly in the city now, they will end up paying for it later on. But a community representative says people are already doing it tough and higher rates will only create more hardship.

Read the full story: Tauranga City Council rates could increase a 'ridiculous' 13.7 per cent

Millions of dollars of GST is collected on rates. Why doesn't the Government hand some back for projects. The majority of locals don't even bother going to the CBD. Bring back democracy with an election this year and make decisions instead of commissioners being placed by Ms Mahuta. Tauranga is no longer governed by a democracy.

Peter M

Every time a council increases rates they talk about museums. Either a new museum or upgrading an existing museum or additional museum pieces - all funded by the taxpayer (rates!). Why does every village, town and city in NZ need an expensive museum? Really? There is a massive difference between wants and needs.

Max R

Found some 2020 data that suggested that Tauranga was 53/61 of councils. So cheap. I have paid rates in other areas and I agree with this in general. Huge underinvestment in the fastest growing city had made things messy. The CBD is dead. I want a more progressive, clean, connected city. Bring it on.

Robert G

What is wrong with an ordinary CBD? It is so easy to spend other people's money for nice-to-haves. In my view, a 13.7 per cent rates rise is nothing but greed. People on fixed incomes can not afford this. It's time the commission was gone.

Terrence M

Some $300m+ to restore the heart of the city? In my view, this is yet another fancy pants high-vis project that will give those involved great publicity and name recognition. The heart of the city is in the body of its ratepayers. They need better housing, water supply and removal, education facilities, medical facilities etc, very much more than a fancy pants city centre. The actual numbers are nothing to get worked up over. It sounds like council expenditure has not been keeping up with the rapid expansion of the city. Time now to pay the fiddler.

Alexander M

Mine increased 15 per cent two years ago, almost 20 per cent last year - this council is out of control.

Jeremy H

But the Government says inflation is primarily due to overseas factors. Which is, of course, only partly true as much of it is directly due to its own policies. Including councils being out of control with huge increases like this. They have no aggressive cost reduction programs. Money wasted every which way. We get absolutely appalling value for money in Tauranga from our council.

Brian G

This is great. The only way to get money out of the generation that did nothing to make a positive change and spend no money now is to charge them through rates! Especially with such a high percentage of older people in the region.

Michael H

WBOPDC average rates have been higher for a number of years. Tauranga is playing catch up and with the debt servicing, will most likely overtake the average in WBOP. The planned museum being a community asset what better provider for the capital than part of the$1.1 billion community trust fund of TECT but build it on higher ground.

David M

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms de plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz