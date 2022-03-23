Tauranga Hospital. Photo / George Novak



More people are getting Covid-19 and it has proved people who have not had the jab are the larger proportion of those getting sick.

In my opinion, it is time people who choose not to be vaccinated just because they don't want to should have to pay in full for their medical treatment because they are the ones stretching our health system at the expense of those needing elective surgery.

The payment should be required before any medical help is given.

It is interesting I have made this comment on a number of occasions to our medical fraternity and they agree because they are the ones being put under stress for a minority, and I am getting very tired of subsidising people who think they can have everything for nothing.

Graham Holloway

Gate Pa

Where is Tauranga's Plan B?

Absolutely amazing that the fifth-largest city in New Zealand doesn't have a Plan B for kerbside collection of recycling (glass and food scraps) resulting, probably, in huge amounts of glass getting dumped.

And we haven't even had a Plan B to keep the city's water supply up to speed with its exponential growth over the past 40 years that I can see, relying on the old hardy annual of water cuts and restrictions to get us through the summer months.

The only plan that I can see is steering this city to the Three Waters takeover.

In my view, we should replace commissioners with elected members.

B Conning

Brookfield

