Robert Mangan has been principal at Tauranga Boys' College since 2008. Photo / Andrew Warner

Robert Mangan has been principal at Tauranga Boys' College since 2008. Photo / Andrew Warner

For the first time in 40 years, Robert Mangan's life is not going to be dictated by the school bell.



The Tauranga Boys' College principal announced his resignation to "mildly shocked" staff and Board of Trustees members on February 15. His last day will be on July 8.

Mangan was "comfortable" with the decision despite knowing how much he would miss the boys, staff and community.

"I know that will be quite extreme, but I believe at some stage you've got to face the next stage."

And he was pleased to be stepping out of the role with "good health and energy".

"'I'd put it down to the sporting analogy - you are remembered by your last game. I'd rather that the memory is a positive one rather than staying too long."

The 2020 Covid-19 lockdown made him realise what it was like to have more free time to exercise and hang out with family.

"I'm pretty confident that I'll handle retirement, having more time on my hands to do the things that I enjoy.

"Exercise has always been a huge part of my life. Most mornings I do half an hour on the rowing machine. And that's obviously early in the dark. During lockdown, I was able to exercise when I wanted to."

Two years since the pandemic started, Mangan said he felt now was the right time for a new candidate to step into the role.

Mangan started working at Tauranga Boys' College in 1982 at age 24 after gaining his postgraduate teaching diploma at what was known as Epsom Teachers College in Auckland.

He previously studied physical education at the University of Otago.

Mangan worked as a physical education and science teacher at the school before heading to Europe with his wife Linda in 1985.

He returned to Tauranga Boys' College in 1986 and stayed until 2002, working as the head of physical education, head of sport and assistant principal during this time.

Mangan was now looking forward to spending time with his wife Linda, his children and grandson. Photo / Andrew Warner

Then, after a six-year stint as deputy principal at Lindisfarne College in Hastings, he returned to the college in 2008, replacing former principal Graham Young.

"In total, it's 33 years out of 40 working in education. So I might bleed blue."

His 14-year tenure made him the second-longest serving principal next to Young, who had stayed for 22 years.

Asked about the challenging times as principal, Mangan said the last two and a half years had proven difficult with Covid-19 "taking the joy out of a lot of what we can do".

"At the end of this term, our staff are exhausted because of what they have had to cope with."

It had also reinforced the value of face-to-face "connection with teachers and connection with mates".

Losing staff to the vaccine mandate had also been "extremely tough", taking an emotional toll on Mangan.

But he said pressure from the pandemic was not a reason behind his retirement and it had allowed him to lead the community through a challenging time.

"To a degree, I have relished the opportunity to provide that leadership."

Mangan said he remained an "optimist" in his role, however the responsibility he carried "24/7" would sometimes weigh on him.

"I remain an optimist and 95 per cent of the work is fantastic."

He particularly felt the pressure when school-related events like camps and outdoor trips took place.

"The potential for things to go badly remains on your shoulders. It's always with considerable relief when all of the boys come back safely."

Another low point was the death of much-loved teacher Logan Gemming, 37, who died in a kitesurfing accident at Fergusson Park in January 2019.

"I taught him as a student, and then he was a staff member. That was a really tough time in terms of supporting staff and dealing with the death as well."

He was most proud of lifting learning outcomes for Māori and Pasifika students and developing the curriculum to meet everyone's learning needs.

Courses were now available for students keen to take up building or electrical apprenticeships and others starting work straight out of school.

"Previously the curriculum was focused on preparing boys for university. And only 30 or 40 per cent of our boys will actually go on to university ... we've got another 60 per cent who aren't going.

"There's been a broadening of the curriculum to ensure that there are courses suitable for whatever pathway boys are going on to."

He thought changes to the curriculum had "filtered out into the playground".

"When you think there are 2100 boys here, it is remarkably settled. There is a calmness, a sense of belonging."

He was now looking forward to getting outdoors more and spending time with wife Linda, his children and 19-month-old grandson.

Travel was also on the horizon for Mangan, who has tickets for the opening game, quarter-final and semifinal of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

He said his family had been "really supportive" as he worked in a role that took up so much of his time.

The school's Board of Trustees will soon start interviewing for the role.