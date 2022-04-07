The Premium Debate: Subscriber opinions on lowering New Zealand Superannuation for Māori

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION:

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi has suggested lowering the New Zealand Superannuation age for Māori to 57 — eight years lower than the current requirement. The Waiariki MP says the move would be justified because, on average, Māori have lifespans seven to 10 years shorter than Pākehā. The Government has "ruled out" changes to NZ Super while Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson said lifting life expectancy for Māori should be the focus.

I'm a proud Māori and even I'm embarrassed by this suggestion. Well done, Māori Party, for feeding into the stereotype of us with our hands out because of our ethnicity.

- Haydz B

I'm Māori, male, aged 48. Started smoking at 13. Drinking at 15 (gave up both 12 months ago). Worked hard, not overweight etc. no doubt the alcohol and cigarettes have shaved a few years off my life. Who should pay for that? The taxpayers? I made some dumb choices. I also made some great choices. The point is they were all MY choices. No one made me do anything so to say I will just be entitled to any benefits over anyone else based solely on my race is shameful. Those who support this separatist ideology should hang their heads in shame. We are all one. New Zealanders. This is our country, all of us. This racist rubbish needs to stop. Māori are not victims in 2022.

- Dave B

Obesity, diabetes and cancer do not seek out hosts by race. Poor lifestyle choices virtually guarantee health issues and a shorter life span. Reward people for adopting a healthy lifestyle not a 'good time for a short time' attitude.

- Mike I

Definitely not. No more race-based laws or policies.

- Ian U

This sort of suggestion is not helpful and leaves the majority of the country frustrated. If we were playing this game, we might ask what percentage of Māori receive a government benefit, subsidy or any other payment and apply it to everyone else too. While deleting points for those who drink, smoke, take drugs, consume too much and ignore doctors' appointments.

- Kath H

I am Māori and don't agree with the suggestion at all. If you are going to do it for one group of the population you do it for all. To do otherwise is divisive, creating significant societal unrest. There are other ways to mitigate any disparities.

- Paul H

All New Zealanders are equal but some are more equal than others.

- Glen F

How does this piece of divisive bicultural politics help any country or anyone? This is backwards stuff. We are a multicultural society.

- Mark C

This race-based preferential treatment rubbish needs to stop.

- Richard T

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.