Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Bus drivers threaten to boycott bus stop

3 minutes to read
"Frightened" bus drivers are threatening to boycott Tauranga's main bus stop. Photo / NZME

"Frightened" bus drivers are threatening to boycott Tauranga's main bus stop. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty Times

OPINION


"Frightened" bus drivers are threatening to boycott Tauranga's main bus stop after receiving death threats, racial abuse and threatening behaviour from schoolboys.

Read more: Tauranga bus drivers threaten Willow St boycott after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.