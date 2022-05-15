Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga bus stop attacks: Manhunt for gang of youths after Arataki incident

4 minutes to read
Farm St bus stops. Photo / Megan Wilson

Farm St bus stops. Photo / Megan Wilson

Bay of Plenty Times

People worried about getting "caught up" in an incident on Tauranga's bus network are considering using alternative transport like Uber, a community leader says.

Police confirmed they were investigating a serious assault of a Bayfair

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.