Farm St bus stops. Photo / Megan Wilson

People worried about getting "caught up" in an incident on Tauranga's bus network are considering using alternative transport like Uber, a community leader says.

Police confirmed they were investigating a serious assault of a Bayfair Shopping Centre worker on Saturday afternoon near the Farm St bus interchange.

It comes after a spate of incidents at bus stops across the city over the last few weeks, including the recent arrest of young people found with a homemade taser and knife.

On Saturday, the Bayfair worker was going for a walk during a break when he was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths near the interchange just after 3pm, Tauranga area response manager Senior Sergeant Nick Lewer said.

"We believe these young people have then run back into the shopping centre, leaving the victim with a significant eye injury.

"The Farm St area was busy at that time and we are urging anyone who saw the assault or [who] can help us identify those involved to contact us."

The statement also said police were aware there had been an increase in incidents relating to young people congregating in the vicinity of Bayfair.

"In response, we have increased our presence in this area, and we continue to work with both the shopping centre and local and regional authorities to address these ongoing issues," Lewer said.

Bayfair manager Steve Ellingford says his thoughts are with a worker who was seriously assaulted. Photo / NZME

Bayfair manager Steve Ellingford would not comment on the incident specifically, as it was a police matter, but said his thoughts were with the worker and their family.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council confirmed there would be an increase in security guards at the Willow St and Farm St bus interchanges from today.

"Safety for our bus users and bus drivers is crucial to us and the current behaviour of a small group of youths around the Willow Street bus stops is totally unacceptable."

An investigation was also underway in relation to the alleged intentional damage of a bus on Farm Street just after 5.15pm on Thursday. It also follows the arrest of young people found with a homemade Taser and a knife.

Mount Maunganui Residents and Ratepayers' Association Michael O'Neill said he has had conversations with local bus users who are seriously considering alternative transport such as Uber because they did not want to "get caught up" in an incident.

"The community is talking about it, there's [an] obvious concern," he said.

O'Neill, who worked as a teacher for about 30 years, said he believed the youths would likely be a "small band known to police, probably well recognised".

"They just need to be sorted out, somehow, or another police force needs to get on with it."

Mount Maunganui Residents and Ratepayers Association's Michael O'Neill. Photo / George Novak

O'Neill said he believed the bad behaviour would continue because it appeared that nothing had been done to stop them so far.

"It needs to be nipped in the bud. If they are taken to task, it will stop. If they aren't, it will continue."

On May 6, drivers began boycotting three bus stops - Willow St, Farm St and 217 Maunganui Rd - if young people were congregating because they felt unsafe due to recent incidents of violence and threatening behaviour.

Anyone with information in relation to Saturday's serious assault is asked to contact police via 105 and quote file number 220514/2327.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.