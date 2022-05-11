Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Subscribers have their say on bowel cancer screening

4 minutes to read
Rachael Ferguson had surgery and six months of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with bowel cancer. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rachael Ferguson had surgery and six months of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with bowel cancer. Photo / Andrew Warner

Bay of Plenty Times

Rachael Ferguson had surgery and six months of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with bowel cancer. Photo / Andrew Warner 060522aw09.JPG

OPINION


Rachael Ferguson had the next stage of her life planned out. The 33-year-old got

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.