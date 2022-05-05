A sign on approach to Links Ave in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Talia Parker

Drivers are fuming after being stung with a $150 fine for using the Links Ave bus lane. The Tauranga City Council has said 16,000 people illegally used the bus lane since a cul-de-sac trial began four weeks ago, and 8000 fines and 8500 warning letters had been issued.

Only Tauranga Council could come up with a plan as stupid as this. The reason more traffic uses that road is because of the ongoing shambles of the Bayfair overpasses which is another NZTA project that is several years overdue for completion, and is still nowhere near being completed. Rather than wait till the completion of the nearby overpasses and put a normal bus lane in, they block this entire road for all but buses. And as per normal, install pathetic and small signage that locals will get used to but visitors will not see. And us ratepayers actually pay the council for this stupidity.

- Brian G

The traffic is now out onto Oceanbeach Road causing delays and congestion over the whole area. Whoever decided to trial this closure has not considered what this would do and the impact on other roads. It's an appalling situation. Try to get onto Oceanbeach Road during the day/night, particularly at peak hours - it's a nightmare. Absolute stupid trial for no good reason.

- Ann R

A perfect way to generate revenue. It's about time all bus lanes were abolished and the road space given back to the majority of road users - to help ease congestion. Most of us do not want to use buses. The push to get us all onto public transport isn't working and the Government and councils can't see it.

- John G

If it is a trial, then warnings should be given instead of a fine.

- Aaron C

This is revenue gathering. If this is a trial the fine should not be so harsh, maybe only $25, enough to deter but not so much as to really hurt people financially. Then maybe put it up a bit after three or so months. There wasn't enough time for people to adjust and learn. There also needs to be a physical barrier. If it's a bus lane put a barrier arm like a train crossing that only goes up for buses. The problem with this trial is that it's okay if you go through here often and you know what's going on but if you are from out of town or the general area there is very little signage and the signs are not sufficient.

- Stephen G

The only way to deal with bureaucratic overreaching like this is to dispute the fine and go to court. Dispute the validity of the signs and the rationality of the trial. Make them prove every fact necessary for a conviction. If the council wants to take $150 from you, make them work for it.

- Ansie M

Used this road commuting to work for 20 years until I retired. Got pinged a couple of weeks ago and had absolutely no idea that the road was closed to cars - how about a warning first. Now seeking a refund but won't hold my breath. A bit crazy as huge congestion on alternate routes, eg. Maunganui Road and Oceanbeach Rd.

- Mark B

Yes, I got a ticket for this, only went into the city once, and went through an area near the mall that looked like it came out of Mad Max. Went to the mall and drove around for 30 minutes but no parking. I live six hours' drive away, went to visit my father and this letter turned up saying I owed $150. I was just trying to avoid the other traffic and there was no painting on the road or sign on the road saying it was a bus lane. Unbelievable, who would want to live in a place like that? It must be a trial in revenue collecting.

- Jaime P

Absolutely crazy. I drove down there last weekend. I'm from Auckland and was so confused by the new road markings and roundabout etc. I didn't even see the sign until I was in the bus lane. No way am I paying that fine. And to get back up Links Ave from Bayfair takes ages now as you have to do a huge loop.

- Vincent F

If you can't read the signs, you shouldn't be driving a car. The usual excuses of people who don't comply with regulations and then we complain about the death toll. Same deal, pay up and shut up.

- Bernard M