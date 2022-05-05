Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Drivers fume over $150 bus lane fines in trial cul-de-sac

5 minutes to read
A sign on approach to Links Ave in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Talia Parker

Drivers are fuming after being stung with a $150 fine for using the Links Ave bus lane. The Tauranga City Council has said 16,000 people illegally used the bus lane since a cul-de-sac trial began

