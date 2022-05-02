A sign for the trial on Maunganui Road. Photo / Talia Parker

A schoolgirl, a father on benefit and tourists are among the drivers fuming after being stung with a $150 fine for using the Links Ave bus lane.

A petition calling for all fines to be refunded had attracted more than 2000 signatures as of yesterday afternoon.

It comes after the Tauranga City Council said 16,000 people had illegally used the bus lane since a cul-de-sac trial began four weeks ago, and 8000 fines and 8500 warning letters had been issued.

The trial turned the former commuter rat-run into a cul-de-sac between Concord Rd and Solway Place. Only buses, bikes, emergency and some services vehicles are allowed through. It was a follow-up to a previous trial.

Tauranga student Phoebe Dougherty, 17, who is on her restricted licence, said she had no idea about the trial and was "shocked" to receive a fine.

"[I] hardly ever go over there, I had no idea."

She said she thought the bus lane was just the defined lane and did not realise it was the whole road.

"I'm still just a student at school - to get a $150 fine, I cannot afford that."

Pāpāmoa father Dez McGaughey described his fine as "an absolute crock of s***".

He said the traffic in the area was already terrible and thought the Links Ave trial was making it worse.

Local father Dez McGaughey says the fine will have a "massive" impact on him. Photo / Emma Houpt

He said the fine would have a "massive" impact on him.

"A lot of the people I've heard from are on low incomes too, so [the council is] taking money out of people's pockets that need it."

Two tourists were also caught out.

Taranaki man Reuben Wallace was "completely dumbfounded" to receive a fine.

He said Google Maps sent him down Links Ave without indicating the closure.

"You could argue that I should have been looking at the signs, but when you are a stranger in town and you don't know where you're going, you are completely reliant on your navigation system to get you somewhere."

A Waikato mother said her son, who was on a learner's licence, was driving her when they got lost and ended up on Links Ave.

A sign for the Links Ave trial on Farm Street. Photo / Talia Parker

"I was aware of bus lanes but usually that means to the left of you...I feel pretty dumb as we did not do this to try and sneak through that street."

"My son...said, 'can we go into this street?' I said 'I think so, it's normally fine, but these signs are new saying no exit - but there are other cars going down here, and maybe it means no exit on the side streets'."

She said she rang the council and was told she should have had a warning first and to dispute the fine.

"$150 is a lot, but I also realise that I made the very expensive mistake so I have to own it."

Others the Bay of Plenty Times spoke to were not aware of the road closure and did not see the signs, or lived nearby and went down out of habit.

"Everybody's pretty irate at the moment...it's shocking," said one resident of a nearby street.

"People are just tearing their hair out."

Pāpāmoa father Russell Guy had his fine waived after he mistakenly drove down Links Ave on the way to pick up his daughter.

He said he quickly realised his mistake, turned and exited, but was still fined.

Local father Russell Guy with his infringement notice, which he has since been let off. Photo / Emma Houpt

He said he was "gutted": "I was only there for 20 seconds, if that".

"I'm a solo dad...I can't afford $150 for driving 20 feet up a road I've driven for 40-odd years."

Guy said he felt sympathy for those who had been fined "that just made honest mistakes".

Papamoa Residents and Ratepayers Association chairman Philip Brown also felt sorry for those being fined.

In his view, there was "no reason or rhyme" to close the road all day every day, and called the trial "a sledgehammer to crack a peanut".

He said residents who had received warning letters came to him extremely angry and could not understand why a four-month trial was needed.

The association planned to survey Links Ave residents for their opinion on the trial.

The entry to Links Ave from Concord Ave. Photo / Talia Parker

Asked to respond to the drivers' and Brown's criticisms, and to comment on how the trial was going, the council provided Friday's press release.

In it, council director of transport Brendan Bisley said the number of infringements was a reminder to everybody to be vigilant while driving.

"Driving towards Links Ave from any direction, drivers will pass between three to five signs about the trial. If you don't notice them, safety is clearly an issue," said Bisley.

Bisley said the council needed "to see behaviour change".

"The main purpose of the trial is to look at ways of getting the current levels of traffic down to a safer, more reasonable level for a residential street.

"Parents need to be able to send their children off to school knowing they have a street to use that is safe to ride or walk on. Safety remains the key issue."