Michael Dance has long called for changes to make Links Ave safer. Photo / George Novak

A controversial cul-de-sac trial on a busy Mount Maunganui street will be renewed for four months — with a slower speed limit and new location.

Tauranga City Council yesterday approved a trial of Links Ave as a chip-sealed cul-de-sac with a 30km/h speed limit and no bus lane.

Residents said the move was "crazy" and "hugely inconvenient" but a local parent said it was good for safety.

Last year the council held a five-week trial between November and December to test how turning the commuter rat run into a cul-de-sac, near the Golf Rd end, would affect traffic volume.

The trial came after the residential street had around 7500 cars a day driving through and residents raised concerns about safety, with schoolchildren using a shared path right next to a busy bus route. The road was built for around 2000 cars.

A temporary cul-de-sac set up in Links Ave in November. Photo / George Novak

An independent review found there was an "unacceptable level of risk" for users of Links Ave because of the traffic.

Residents pushed back against the trial, with many violating the cul-de-sac rule in its first week.

At yesterday's extraordinary council meeting transport manager Brendan Bisley said the trial was "successful in the respect that we did see the volume [of traffic] drop by up to 70 per cent, and we did see that the wider network could cope".

Bisley said while residents experienced longer queues of cars in other routes as a result, their actual travel time was only marginally affected.

"In the morning peak, it didn't really make much difference...there was just more traffic trying to use the same corridor."

He said travel times were less than a minute longer in the morning, and around two minutes longer in the afternoon.

He told the commissioners that the trial "wasn't hugely popular."

"I think a lot of people found it inconvenient."

He said this trial would account for residents' feedback and better aid residents travelling towards Mount Maunganui by placing the cul de sac at the other end of the street.

The new trial would also remove the bus lane, which he hoped would address residents' concerns about safety.

He also said the four-month period would allow measurement of "behaviour modification."

Last year's five-week trial "didn't see a lot of people shifting to alternative roads, trying bus services, trying the bike option, or changing the time they were travelling".

Tauranga City Council director of transport Brendan Bisley. Photo / George Novak

"Four months will allow for people to try different ways, and that gives us a better idea of what would be the impact on the network."

The trial was only one part of what needed to be a larger conversation about Tauranga's traffic problem, he said.

Links Ave was "symptomatic of what's occurring across the city – we've got a traffic network that is really struggling".

"We do have to start a conversation with the community around how we travel around the city

"That will be part of us maturing as a city and understanding, because we're all part of the issue."

Commissioner chairwoman Anne Tolley said the volume of traffic on Links Ave was too much for a residential street.

"That in itself is wrong, from a city-wide perspective."

She agreed that this was only one part of an overall solution to traffic issues.

"We're not in any position to make a final decision on a permanent cul-de-sac.

"We have to deal with the wider issues of traffic around the city…we have to have a look at those arterial roads.

"I'm agreeing with where we're going, but this is only stage one. It's the start of a much bigger piece of work."

Commissioner Stephen Selwood said he thought going through Links Ave wasn't actually any quicker than Golf Rd or Girven Rd, and Links Ave might only offer "perceived convenience."

Tauranga City Council commissioner Shadrach Rolleston. Photo / Andrew Warner

He also hoped a reduction in traffic might get some cyclists off the shared path, "if we can get the volume to that level and keep it consistently at that level."

Commissioner Shadrach Rolleston said the commissioners "couldn't just sit by and just allow this to kind of continue, which is why we've acted".

"Trying to come to the perfect solution is a challenge," he said.

"I just wanna stress the point, this is a trial…this isn't permanent."

Arataki father-of-three Michael Dance said he didn't understand why the cul-de-sac portion of the plan remained.

Dance and other local parents first called on the council to remove the bus lane on September 6, 2020, citing concern for children making their way to and from school each day.

The three nearby schools - Mount Maunganui Intermediate and College, and Omanu Primary School - have a combined roll of about 2500.

Dance applauded the changes to the speed limit and the removal of the bus lane.

"It's a good result for the local kids, in terms of safety. I just think it's not a long-term solution."

"We'd be ecstatic, but the fact that the cul-de-sac is part of the deal, I'm just really confused."

The Bay of Plenty Times spoke to Links Ave residents, who refused to be named, after yesterday's decision and received opposition to the move.

"It's a dumb idea," said one resident. "We don't want it."

"Didn't people go to the meeting and tell them how stupid it was?

"I know they're doing it for safety...but there are easier ways."

Another resident said the first trial had been "a huge inconvenience."

"I've lived here for 30 years, and I couldn't use my street.

"I think it's safe enough for our kids...I just don't understand it."

Another resident, who wore a medical alert necklace, said the last trial had made it difficult for her to access her doctor.

She also said she hadn't been able to attend the meetings the council held to consult with residents, as she doesn't have a mobile phone or computer.

"No one who comes and sees me will be looking forward to it."

"It's bloody mad. It's just crazy."

In response to the concerns, Bisley said there would be "further opportunities for the community to provide feedback during the second trial".

"A cul-de-sac is the most effective way to reduce traffic volume, which has a direct effect on safety.

"By trialling the cul-de-sac at Concord Ave, all Links Ave residents will be able to exit the street onto Golf Road, which came through as a frustration in the first trial."

He said the bus lane could be removed with the traffic reduced "allowing for a much wider, safer street and a bigger gap between those using the shared path, and those using the road."

"All directly affected residents, those living on Links Ave and adjoining streets received a letter in their mailboxes on Friday 28 January inviting them to a meeting with commissioners to discuss feedback from the last trial and upcoming plans. Those who could not attend could phone or email their feedback, if they had not already done so."