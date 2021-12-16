Oceanbeach Rd traffic has frustrated residents reaching tipping point

Oceanbeach Rd has become too dangerous, say residents Janet Chapman and Paul Edwards, who last year presented a petition for greater safety measures to the council. Photo / NZME

The woman who headed a petition calling for help to make a busy Mount Maunganui road safer says things have only become worse since.

It has been more than a year since Janet Chapman first asked Tauranga City Council to ban trucks from Oceanbeach Rd. In June she was successful and the council amended its Traffic and Parking Bylaw to prohibit heavy vehicles from deviating from State Highway 2, excluding buses and emergency services.

The new bylaw affects the area between Golf and Girven Rds but it appears no one is paying any attention to the new rules, Chapman says.

Traffic had now become so congested, motorcyclists have ridden the footpath and cars have been driven on the wrong side of the road by frustrated motorists keen to get ahead, she said.

"Oceanbeach Rd is still no longer a calm, safe road. The sheer number of trucks and pollution is overwhelming," Chapman said.

"It's an abysmal mess."

Chapman said there were up to 20 trucks a day using Oceanbeach Rd. Photos she has taken capture petrol tankers, heavy haulage rigs, and articulated trucks.

"They are big trucks. I live right there, on the roadside. I see it all. It's in my face all of the time. The idling traffic is frequently there for three to five hours (a day)."

Chapman is not alone in her concern. Other residents say they are extremely concerned, with one suggesting it will be a miracle if no one is killed or seriously hurt on Oceanbeach Rd this summer.

Chapman said she did not want to bag the council or commuters coming from Pāpāmoa east as "they have nowhere else to go" with ongoing roadworks at the Baypark to Bayfair link (B2B). But the road, and its residents, could not continue like this, she said.

In October before the Links Ave trial, the average number of vehicles using the road from Monday to Friday was 14,300. The council is planning to collect traffic data from Oceanbeach Rd later this week.

Chapman would like to see CCTV cameras installed to better enforce the truck bylaw and hold those motorists making "dangerous manoeuvres" to account.

"That's the least we deserve because they are not going to stop."

Tauranga City Council director of transport Brendan Bisley. Photo / NZME

Resident Ray Guild said he was "extremely concerned" there would be a serious accident soon.

"The other day a resident drove out their gate very slowly and nearly hit a motorbike that was going along the footpath to avoid the congestion of Oceanbeach Rd," he said.

Guild said he believed the trial cul de sac in Links Ave made matters worse and people were getting angry, evidenced by a road rage incident near his home earlier this month because of motorist frustration that had "boiled over", he said.

Guild said the traffic was bumper to bumper for most of the day, including weekends. He wanted the council to reconsider the Links Ave cul de sac "and come up with a better plan".

Another resident, who would only be known as John, said the number of cars, trucks and buses using Oceanbeach Rd was "criminal". The "pathetically slow build" of the B2B was a factor, he said.

The B2B project was originally meant to be completed by this month for $120 million but this has blown out to $262m with a completion date now of December 2023.

"Entering and exiting our driveway on Oceanbeach Rd with the continuous traffic coming towards you, and behind you, is dangerous.

"If no adults or children die or are not seriously injured on Oceanbeach Rd this summer, it will be an absolute miracle."

John said he would like to see the speed limit reduced to 40km/h.

Oceanbeach Rd from Girven Rd to Golf Rd. Image / Google

"I am not a stuck up Oceanbeach Rd resident that wants our beaches to ourselves, it is there for everyone to enjoy. But this is not possible, having to endure the thousands of vehicles using the road daily - creating a toxic, dangerous environment for all residents and visitors."

Another resident, who would not be named, cited several issues arising from the amount of traffic. These consisted of potential property value loss, "loss of enjoyment of life compared to 10 years ago", increased stress over child and pet safety, and the impact of continual vibration on people and property.

In June commission chairwoman Anne Tolley acknowledged the congestion "perhaps as a consequence of B2B's lengthy completion time and disruption" was having on the quality of life for residents on Oceanbeach Rd and its surrounds.

"This was an area where people live, where their home is. It's an urban area."

Council director of transport Brendan Bisley told the Bay of Plenty Times it implemented a commercial vehicle ban for local streets because they were not designed for the axle loadings they were creating. Signs advising the bylaw change were installed about two months ago.

However, the council was unable to prosecute as this was done by police.

"Council have requested police undertake some enforcement action to ticket drivers that are illegally using Oceanbeach Rd and other streets covered by the ban."

Bisley said any footage supplied to the council was forwarded to the police and CCTV cameras were not suitable as an enforcement device.

"It is better to have an active police presence undertaking traffic enforcement to get drivers to obey the law."

Bisley also said Oceanbeach Rd was not suitable for a slower speed limit as it was a key arterial route from Pāpāmoa and Mount Maunganui.

A police spokesman said it was not aware of specifics regarding Oceanbeach Rd but any unsafe driving behaviour was a worry. While staff patrol areas of concern, officers also needed people's help in reporting incidents to them, the spokesperson said.

"Even if police do not manage to immediately catch up with the driver, follow up inquiries can be made if we have details of the vehicle."