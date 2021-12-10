Proposed Tauranga dog rule change sparks debate online and on city's beaches

Mount Maunganui resident John Adshead asked the council to consider changing its bylaw to consider banning unleashed dogs on the beach from 9am to 5pm daily to make the area safer for elderly and children.

Mount Maunganui resident John Adshead asked the council to consider changing its bylaw to consider banning unleashed dogs on the beach from 9am to 5pm daily to make the area safer for elderly and children.

A suggestion to create designated times for dogs to be leashed on Tauranga's beaches has sparked debate.

Mount Maunganui resident and football great John Adshead, QSM, has asked Tauranga City Council to consider having specified times - for example, 5pm to 9am - where dogs could "run wild".

Outside of those times, dogs would need to be on leads.

Adshead said the existing rules were not working and people were being hit and hurt by uncontrolled dogs - including his friend Viv Jones who was bowled over and badly injured.

A Bay of Plenty Times story detailing the proposal attracted about 100 comments, plus many more on social media. Some were in favour of more restrictions but others were happy with the status quo.

Tauranga commission chairwoman Anne Tolley told the Bay of Plenty Times yesterday the council would be looking at the local bylaws "to see what's in place now" and whether there was a need to amend these.

"That's our first step," she said.

Kerry Bollen and Gema Gray say the onus of uncontrolled dogs needs to be with dog owners. Photo / George Novak

At Mount Maunganui yesterday, beachgoers had a range of views.

Near Grove Ave, Diane - who declined to give a surname - said it was nice to see dogs being let off the leash.

She also acknowledged that not everyone liked dogs "and they can be a bit exuberant".

Diane said designated off-leash times worked for other areas and were worth considering locally.

By the shoreline, Kerry Bollen said the beach was an open space for everyone to enjoy, including dogs.

"It's like kids, you have to control them. People have to control their dogs."

Gema Gray agreed more onus needed to be placed on dog owners.

"Dog owners need to be considerate, that's it. The dogs don't come here on their own.

"When they [dogs] run up to you, you don't know what they are going to do."

Dog owner Jessica Addis says she loves being able to take her dog to the beach anytime, but she doesn't let if off the leash unless no one is around. Photo / George Novak

Jodie Turnbull said her children were scared of dogs and will run away if one approached. Because of this, she was more aware of dogs on the beach but generally did not have a problem with any, she said.

Further down the beach, Katie and Joel Milgate said they walked their dog Pablo at the beach most days and did not agree with the suggestion for designated times.

"I don't have a designated time for when I go to the beach so why should my dog? I have to be scheduled in lots of areas in my life but not the beach," Katie said.

Joel said: "Every dog is different. Some are puppies, some are larger dogs, and rules like that don't take into account that they would be unfairly [punishing] good dogs."

Matthew Galo brought puppy Bosco to the beach for the first time and said dogs were like children: "They are the responsibility of the owner or parent."

"There are very few places you can go as a dog owner. I think it's really good to have areas to take your dog to exercise at all times."

Wife Kate Galo said she could appreciate designated times at areas of the beach that were busier than others but also liked being able to let a dog run free on a beach if there was no one else around.

Matthew and Kate Galo with puppy Bosco, who is enjoying the beach for the first time. Photo / George Novak

Jessica Addis owned a dog and felt the existing rules were fine. If people were nervous around dogs, there were already leashed-dog areas in front of the surf clubs.

"I always have mine on a leash unless there's no one around. He needs more training.

"You know your dog if you are responsible enough . . . you don't need a crackdown."

Rosemary Slimp said she and her border collie Scout moved down from Auckland about four months ago and love the local dog rules.

Slimp said most of the beaches she was used to had designated times.

"We enjoy the difference. I haven't seen any trouble here. There are lots of dogs and lots of dog owners around. We love it. Our dogs love it."

Mount Maunganui resident John Adshead asked the council to consider changing its bylaw to consider banning unleashed dogs on the beach for a set time. Photo / NZME

One person, who would not be identified, said uncontrolled dogs were a menace and already in breach of local rules by not being controlled.

Changing the rules would not have any effect on these particular dogs or their owners, the person said.

"If anything, there needs to be greater monitoring of the beaches to keep dog owners in check."

The council has said it will be stepping up its beach patrols and educating dog owners about keeping their animals under control.