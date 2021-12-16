Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Links Ave petition presented to Tauranga City Council as controversial trial ends

3 minutes to read
Only buses are allowed through a temporary cul de sac in Links Ave as part of a trial to reduce traffic to make the road safer. Photo / Talia Parker

Only buses are allowed through a temporary cul de sac in Links Ave as part of a trial to reduce traffic to make the road safer. Photo / Talia Parker

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

After weeks of protest, upset and a 1,000-strong petition, a controversial traffic trial involving Links Ave in Mount Maunganui is coming to an end.

The trial of a cul-de-sac stopping most through traffic from using

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.