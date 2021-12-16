Links Ave petition presented to Tauranga City Council as controversial trial ends

Only buses are allowed through a temporary cul de sac in Links Ave as part of a trial to reduce traffic to make the road safer. Photo / Talia Parker

After weeks of protest, upset and a 1,000-strong petition, a controversial traffic trial involving Links Ave in Mount Maunganui is coming to an end.

The trial of a cul-de-sac stopping most through traffic from using Links Ave was established on November 15, sparking outrage from residents and commuters.

The six-week trial will close at the end of this week.

On Monday, Pāpāmoa Residents and Ratepayers Association chairman Philip Brown used the public forum section of a Tauranga City Council meeting to formally present a petition calling for an immediate end to the trial, no changes to the layout of the street, and to consult with a committee of road users and residents "to ascertain a more practical way of solving the problems that are perceived to exist".

Brown said the trial was an imposition and affront to the community, resulting in longer travel times, inconvenience, increased carbon emissions due to congestion and safety issues on Oceanbeach Rd.

Brown referred to an online poll via a Facebook page, where 98 per cent of respondents said they did not want Links Ave to be made into a cul-de-sac.

Brown told commissioners the group wanted a hearing on the issue "to take place in a large enough venue on our side of the harbour", to have consultation between the council and community, and to have access to all council reports on the trial at least one week before any hearing.

"The bus lane in Links Ave is the problem - wrong place, wrong routes, unnecessary routing, too dangerous and currently too many ghost buses [with] nobody inside."

Papamoa Residents and Ratepayers' Association president Philip Brown. Photo / NZME

Brown said there was a place and need for buses but not on Links Ave, which was "just plain stupid".

"The community demands to be given a part to play in finding solutions to this problem," Brown said.

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley thanked Brown and said there would be a report on the Links Ave trial and potential future solutions in the new year.

In previous stories, council director of transport Brendan Bisley said the council appreciated the inconvenience but safety was a priority. Reducing traffic was key to this.

In the first five days of the trial there was a 74 per cent reduction in cars using Links Ave.