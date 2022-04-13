An injured footballer waited two hours for an ambulance to arrive. Photo / NZME

St John has apologised for any distress caused by an injured football player having to wait two hours for an ambulance that was first not thought to be needed then diverted to another emergency on the way. People tending to the player at Gordon Spratt Reserve in Pāpāmoa on Saturday feared she could have been paralysed permanently.

Read more: St John ambulance delays: Pāpāmoa footballer waited two hours for treatment

This has been going on for years and it's time for it to stop. New Zealanders (and health staff) deserve a fit for purpose, fully-funded ambulance service run by professionals. We had a similar experience on the weekend - a grown man screaming in agony and going into shock, only to get a 'we will get someone to call you back within half an hour' response from dispatch. People need to wake up and realise that if they need an ambulance they're not going to get one in a timely manner unless there is a significant structural change in how NZ manages and funds its ambulance service. Ambulance staff are gods - their wages and conditions under this system are also a disgrace.

- Megan C

Why is this service, like Plunket, still a charity? Why is it not fully funded by the taxpayer? I'm happy to pay for it. This is 2022.

- Jim S

It's a sad story for NZ, when our emergency services can't do their job. I needed an ambulance recently, first time in 23 years - but alas none was available. At the Emergency Department, five ambulances backed up waiting for hours to drop off patients because there were no beds. Five ambulances that couldn't get back out there to do the emergency care.

- Kate N

I am not sure St John should be the ones apologising. They perhaps should forward all inquiries and complaints about delays to a relevant Government minister. St John relies on the Government and the generosity of donors. ACC covers the cost of an ambulance if an injury and I understand the Government is covering the costs of transport for Covid. Any other medical condition is charged at some ridiculously low rate which nowhere near covers the cost of the actual ambulance. Basically, not even the Government or ACC covers the full costs of any transport. The rest has to be made up from donations. If you want an ambulance the moment you call, get in touch with your local MP and lobby hard. Do not forget, St Johns also has to deal with many nuisance calls which, in the end, they have to attend - just in case.

- Ross H

This is just indicative of our broken health (and political?) system. Why do we not have centrally funded ambulances? Instead, we rely on a charitable organisation to provide this service based on donations and then we wonder why these things happen? These are some of the things the Government should be focusing on fixing.

- Aaron K

I don't get why ambulances in this country are not funded centrally by the government. Why do they have to rely on charity?

- Gary R

A huge disappointment for the injured person no doubt. I question the thrust from the Government to have two health systems when our present one is simply not coping. Two separate systems will divide the health monetary vote. So our hospitals and support networks will decline at a greater rate, as we are witnessing. The Government must rethink its strategy and fully fund the health system including Plunket.

- Helen T

We all know there are fewer people who can come and help. But we still carry on with our lives. Like it's 2019.

- Anaru B

Everyone who can would be advised to support St John with an annual subscription. It's just like people joining roadside assistance (like AA) for their car. I would also recommend everyone does a first aid course to be personally prepared for random events.

- Jill S

The ambo staff also have to deal with drunk, disorderly, abusive patients and those patients' mates. Shouldn't be relying on charity for such an important public service.

- Jeremy H

