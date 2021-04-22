Tauranga Lotto players share second division

Ten Lotto players will be celebrating the long weekend early after each winning $17,801 with Lotto Second Division.
Two of the winning players last night were from Tauranga.
Two players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $22,789. The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Northland and Tauranga.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
MyLotto (+PB) - Northland
Corner Cardz N Magz - Whangarei
New World Albany - Auckland
Albany Pak N Save - Auckland
MyLotto - Auckland
MyLotto (+PB) - Tauranga
AJ's Lotto - Tauranga
Trentham Mini Mart - Upper Hutt
MyLotto - West Coast
St Martins New World Supermarket - Christchurch
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.