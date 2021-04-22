Tauranga Lotto players share second division

FILE

Ten Lotto players will be celebrating the long weekend early after each winning $17,801 with Lotto Second Division.

Two of the winning players last night were from Tauranga.

Two players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $22,789. The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Northland and Tauranga.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

MyLotto (+PB) - Northland

Corner Cardz N Magz - Whangarei

New World Albany - Auckland

Albany Pak N Save - Auckland

MyLotto - Auckland

MyLotto (+PB) - Tauranga

AJ's Lotto - Tauranga

Trentham Mini Mart - Upper Hutt

MyLotto - West Coast

St Martins New World Supermarket - Christchurch

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.