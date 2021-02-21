Two Bay of Plenty Lotto players in the money

Twenty-One Lotto players will be jumping for joy after each winning $16,009 with Lotto Second Division in last night's live Lotto draw.
Among them were two Bay of Plenty players.
One bought their ticket from Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui and the other from AJ's Lotto in Tauranga.
Two players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $27,380. The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Pak N Save Sylvia Park in Auckland and Pt Chevalier Lotto Plus in Auckland.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
Ngunguru Food Mart - Whangarei
MyLotto - Whangarei
Pt Chevalier Lotto Plus - Auckland
Pak N Save Sylvia Park - Auckland
Amigo's Dairy, Stationery & Lotto - Auckland
Royal Heights Dairy & Lotto - Auckland
MyLotto (x2) - Auckland
Bayfair Lotto - Mount Maunganui
AJ's Lotto - Tauranga
Inglewood Bookcentre - Inglewood
Pak N Save Hastings - Hastings
Countdown Levin - Levin
Waitangirua Superette - Porirua
MyLotto - Wellington
MyLotto - Nelson
Fresh Choice Parklands - Christchurch
Hornby Mall Lotto (x2) - Hornby
Paper Plus Queenstown Airport - Queenstown
New World Centre City - Dunedin
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.