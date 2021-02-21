Two Bay of Plenty Lotto players in the money

FILE

Twenty-One Lotto players will be jumping for joy after each winning $16,009 with Lotto Second Division in last night's live Lotto draw.

Among them were two Bay of Plenty players.

One bought their ticket from Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui and the other from AJ's Lotto in Tauranga.

Two players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $27,380. The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Pak N Save Sylvia Park in Auckland and Pt Chevalier Lotto Plus in Auckland.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Ngunguru Food Mart - Whangarei

MyLotto - Whangarei

Pt Chevalier Lotto Plus - Auckland

Pak N Save Sylvia Park - Auckland

Amigo's Dairy, Stationery & Lotto - Auckland

Royal Heights Dairy & Lotto - Auckland

MyLotto (x2) - Auckland

Bayfair Lotto - Mount Maunganui

AJ's Lotto - Tauranga

Inglewood Bookcentre - Inglewood

Pak N Save Hastings - Hastings

Countdown Levin - Levin

Waitangirua Superette - Porirua

MyLotto - Wellington

MyLotto - Nelson

Fresh Choice Parklands - Christchurch

Hornby Mall Lotto (x2) - Hornby

Paper Plus Queenstown Airport - Queenstown

New World Centre City - Dunedin

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.