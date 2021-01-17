Website of the Year

Bay of Plenty Times

Lotto ticket bought from Bay of Plenty petrol station wins big

A Lotto ticket bought in Edgecumbe is a winner.

Rotorua Daily Post

A Lotto ticket sold in Edgecumbe has earned its owner $333,333.

A total of three Lotto tickets won in Saturday night's draw.

The tickets were sold at Gull Edgecumbe, Pak n' Save Moorhouse in Christchurch and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not won and will become a $400,000 prize on Wednesday.

Anyone who thinks they may have won should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online or through the Lotto app.