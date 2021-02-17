Tauranga Lotto player takes share of Second Division

A Tauranga Lotto player has taken out a share of Lotto's Second Division.
Fifteen Lotto players each won $16,708 in last night's live draw.
The Tauranga ticket was bought via MyLotto.
Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $24,961.
The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Paper Plus Gore in Gore and on MyLotto to a player from Ashburton.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
Avondale Foodmarket - Auckland
MyLotto (x3) - Auckland
MyLotto (x2) - Waikato
MyLotto- Tauranga
Paper Plus Waipukurau- Waipukurau
MyLotto - Manawatu - Whanganui
Highbury Superette- Palmerston North
MyLotto -Wellington
Pak N Save Moorhouse - Christchurch
MyLotto (x2) (+PBx1) - Ashburton
Paper Plus Gore (+PB) - Gore