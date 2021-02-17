Tauranga Lotto player takes share of Second Division

FILE

A Tauranga Lotto player has taken out a share of Lotto's Second Division.

Fifteen Lotto players each won $16,708 in last night's live draw.

The Tauranga ticket was bought via MyLotto.

Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $24,961.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Paper Plus Gore in Gore and on MyLotto to a player from Ashburton.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Avondale Foodmarket - Auckland

MyLotto (x3) - Auckland

MyLotto (x2) - Waikato

MyLotto- Tauranga

Paper Plus Waipukurau- Waipukurau

MyLotto - Manawatu - Whanganui

Highbury Superette- Palmerston North

MyLotto -Wellington

Pak N Save Moorhouse - Christchurch

MyLotto (x2) (+PBx1) - Ashburton

Paper Plus Gore (+PB) - Gore