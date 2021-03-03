Lucky Lotto: Tauranga player wins $500,000

Two players from Tauranga and Auckland won $500,000 with Lotto. Photo / File

Two Lotto players from Tauranga and Auckland will be popping the champagne after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight's live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Bureta Superette in Tauranga and Countdown Westgate in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Christchurch who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

With 100 per cent of Lotto NZ's profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ's games, you're a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

Auckland is at Alert Level 3, and the rest of the country is at Alert Level 2. Lotto NZ counters across the country can open and will continue to follow the Government's health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.