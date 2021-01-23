Mount Maunganui Lotto player wins $1 million

Weber Yu, owner of Bayfair Lotto, where the winning ticket was sold. Photo / File

One lucky Lotto player from Mount Maunganui will be on cloud nine after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in Saturday night's live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui.

Powerball was not struck this time and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Bayfair Lotto should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.