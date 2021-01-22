Factory fire near Tauranga Airport sparked by burning car

Firefighters were called to Aerodrome Rd overnight. Photo / File

Firefighters were called to a factory fire near Tauranga Airport overnight.

Carren Larking, of Fire and Emergency, said it appeared a car was on fire inside a building.

She said the Mount Maunganui crew was called to Aerodrome Rd at 9.40pm.

On arrival, they activated a second alarm to call in more manpower to help prevent the fire from spreading through the building.

Crews from Pāpāmoa and Tauranga also attended.

Firefighters were at the scene until just after midnight.

Police were also called as is the procedure in second-alarm activations.

A police spokeswoman said officers checked with Fire and Emergency that there was no risk of toxic smoke that would require an evacuation.

Aerodrome Rd is a loop road off State Highway 2/Hewletts Rd in the Mount Maunganui industrial area.