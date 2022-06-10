Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga byelection: Candidates' plans to tackle gang violence far-reaching

6 minutes to read
Tauranga byelection candidates share their views on whether they support banning gang patches like these pictured from public areas. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Tauranga byelection candidates share their views on whether they support banning gang patches like these pictured from public areas. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Assistant News Director and Multimedia Journalist

Some Tauranga byelection candidates believe legalising cannabis is the answer to the region's gang crime. Others say sending teens off to military school or increasing police presence on the streets are better solutions. But how

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.