Voting for the Tauranga byelection opens today. Photo / File

Tauranga residents can vote for their new member of parliament from today.

Electoral Commission national manager of voting services Graeme Astle said: "You don't need to wait until election day to vote."

Voting in the byelection closes at 7pm on election day, which is Saturday, June 18.

"Look out for your EasyVote pack in the mail," said Astle.

"The pack includes your EasyVote card which makes voting faster. It also includes a list of voting places and opening hours."

Opening hours for advance voting places vary, so Astle said to check before you go to vote.

If you didn't get an EasyVote pack, it means you are not enrolled or need to update your address.

"You can enrol or update your details online at vote.nz. You can also enrol and vote at the same time at any voting place, including on election day."

Voting place locations and opening hours are also available online at vote.nz or by calling freephone 0800 36 76 56.

If you are unwell, you can still vote by ringing 0800 36 76 56 or contact the electorate manager at Tauranga@vote.nz for more information.

Voting for Tauranga electors who are overseas opened on Wednesday, along with telephone dictation services for voters who are blind or partially blind.