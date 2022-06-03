Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga byelection: Christopher Luxon and Sam Uffindell on gangs, bus violence, Covid and the Queen

3 minutes to read
Sam Uffindell and Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mead Norton

Sam Uffindell and Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mead Norton

Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga byelection candidate Sam Uffindell says former gang members support his bid to ban gang convoys on the city's roads.

Uffindell made the comments alongside National Party leader Christopher Luxon during a walk through downtown

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.