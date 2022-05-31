Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga byelection: National plan to ban gang convoys in Tauranga 'ineffectual' - Jarrod Gilbert

5 minutes to read
Police Minister Poto Williams. Photo / Alex Burton

Police Minister Poto Williams. Photo / Alex Burton

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

A National bid to ban gang convoys on Tauranga roads would be "utterly ineffectual", a gang expert says.

The party's Tauranga byelection candidate Sam Uffindell announced on Monday that if he won the election, he

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.