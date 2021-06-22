One injured after car and motorbike crash on State Highway 25 between Thames and Coromandel

FILE

Emergency services are attending a crash between a car and a motorbike on State Highway 25, Thames Coast Rd.

A police spokeswoman said the crash, between Pohue Creek Rd and Otuturu Cr, was reported at 12.35pm.

One person is reported to have sustained moderate injuries, she said.

A St John spokesman said there was an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, and a helicopter were sent to the scene.

One person with serious injuries was taken to Waikato Hospital by helicopter, he said.