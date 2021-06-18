Two men wanted following police organised crime group sting on Anom phones

Police are looking for two men in relation to the recent National Organised Crime Group operation targeting users of the encrypted Anom phones.
Rhys Gage, 24, has links to Te Kauwhata, Bay of Plenty and Hamilton.
Ricky MacFarlane, 26, also has links to Hamilton.
Police have warrants for arrest.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gage or MacFarlane is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote Operation Equinox, file number 201016/5636.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on
0800 555 111.