A second man will appear in Tauranga District Court on June 21 after an alleged assault at Tauranga Netball Centre. Photo / File

A second man has been arrested and charged after an alleged incident involving a hammer at Tauranga Netball Centre last month.

A police spokeswoman said earlier there were reports of a hammer being involved but there did not appear to be any injuries.

A 22-year-old man from Mount Maunganui has been arrested and is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court on June 21 charged with assault with a weapon.