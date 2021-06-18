Two crashes in Tauranga in 25 minutes, one person has moderate injuries

Police at the scene of moderate injury crash involving a car and a scooter rider in Poike. Photo / File

Police at the scene of moderate injury crash involving a car and a scooter rider in Poike. Photo / File

Police and emergency services staff attended two crashes in the Tauranga area within 25 minutes, one involving moderate injuries to a scooter rider in Hewletts Rd.

A police communication spokeswoman said at 8.52am today a collision was reported between a car and a scooter near the Windermere roundabout and Poike Rd.

One lane was blocked and one person had suffered moderate injuries, and police were still on the scene, she said.

Meanwhile at 8.27am a car rolled on to its side in Hewletts Rd between Newton St and Maunganui Rd near a railway crossing.

The police spokeswoman said one lane was blocked to enable a tow truck to remove the vehicle and Kiwirail had been alerted.

There were no reports of injuries, she said.