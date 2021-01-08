Number of Bay of Plenty jetskiers caught by speed radar gun a mystery, for now

Jetskiers and other recreational water users have been targeted by the harbourmaster using a new speed radar gun. Photo / File

A month after the Bay of Plenty Regional Council warned jetskiers they would be the focus of a new speed radar gun, the number of those caught breaching local bylaws remains unknown.

On December 10, the regional council issued a statement saying a large number of jetskiers had been flouting the rules in recent years and any who tried to do so this summer could face a $200 fine.

Bay of Plenty deputy harbourmaster Daniel Rapson was asked this week how many warnings or fines had been issued to recreational water users since the regional council began using the speed radar gun but, he said, this data was not available.

"Before any infringement notices are issued the harbourmaster reviews the evidence collected by our on water patrol crew and decides whether to infringe or not. The reviews will be happening over the next few weeks.

"The speed radar gun is currently being trialled this summer by the harbourmaster team. It has not been used every day or during every patrol, as it is just one of the tools available for our patrol crews to use while out on harbourmaster patrol."

Rapson said the waterways in the Bay of Plenty had been "very busy" so far this summer.

"The harbourmaster team have been out educating at local boat ramps and our patrol vessels have been busy on the water most days educating and ensuring compliance of the Bay of Plenty Navigation Safety Bylaws."

The top three bylaws the team had been speaking to people about were speed, lifejackets, and boat naming and jetski registration.

Recreational water users, not only jetskiers, could not exceed 5 knots within 200m of the shore, a structure or dive flag, or within 50m of another boat or person in the water.

Lifejackets must be worn at all times unless the vessel's skipper has assessed the risks and advised it was safe to remove them. They must be worn when crossing a bar.

All powered boats over 4m must be clearly marked with a name or number and all jetski need to be registered.



The $200 fine also applied to jetskis there were not registered but there would be a 14-day grace period from the day of a registration breach before a fine would be issued.