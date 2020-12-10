Jetskiers to be fined $200 if caught by new radar gun if speeding in Bay of Plenty waters

Jetskiers are being urged to watch their speed and get their craft registered. Photo / File

Those with a need for speed will need to think twice as a speed radar gun is being trialed to crack-down on jetskiers.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council's Harbourmaster team will be trialing the new tool to improve safety on the water this summer, aimed at catching jetskiers breaking the boating rules.

Regional harbourmaster Jon Peters said warnings and education had been used instead of issuing fines over the last couple of years, but a large number of jetskiers were now flouting the rules - that needed to change.

This summer a $200 fine will be issued to those that ignore or break the rules.

A $200 fine will also apply to jetskis that aren't registered.

There will be a 14-day grace period from the day of a registration breach before a fine will be issued.

Peters said jetski use in the Bay of Plenty had seen a massive growth with now just over 2000 registered across the region.

"They are affordable and relatively simple to use so they're attractive to a wider variety of people.

"However, a lot of people don't realise that they have the same rules as boats."

Jetskis must keep to 5 knots within 200 metres of the shore, a structure, or dive flag.

The 5-knot rule also applies within 50 metres of another boat, raft, or person in the water.

The owner of the jetski is responsible for making sure that any person in charge of their jetski is competent and aware of the local regulations.

Peters is urging jetski owners to make sure the registration is changed when jetskis are sold.

"If you haven't changed the registration the previous owner will be liable for any fine handed out."

To register a jetski go to the Bay of Plenty Regional Council website.