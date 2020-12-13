Kiri Gillespie: Jet skiers often in firing line - but is that fair?

Jet ski riders have been warned to slow down by the BOPRC, but not boaties. Photo / File

OPINION

It seems jet skiers are often in the firing line for poor behaviour on the water.

But how fair is this?

Now, they are firmly in the sights of the regional council, which has revealed it has a new speed radar gun to catch them.

But my question is: What about boaties?

The regional council issued a media release this week effectively warning jet skiers to slow down or cop a $200 fine this summer.

The release says a large number of jet skiers are now flouting the rules and that needs to change.

Under maritime law, watercraft must keep to 5 knots within 200m of the shore, a structure, or dive flag. The 5-knot rule also applies within 50m of another boat, raft, or person in the water.

I get it. Nuisance jet skiers who disrupt and potentially endanger other recreational water users need reeling in. You'll have no argument from me there.

But the media release did not mention boaties flouting the rules.

Those maritime rules I referred to apply to all recreational watercraft so wouldn't it be fair to include all users in the warning? I expect those using the speed gun this summer to have all water users in their sights rather than just a select group.

I'm fortunate enough to have enjoyed our beautiful Bay of Plenty waterways on boats and jet skis. In my experience, the issue of boaties roaring past with seemingly no regard for proximity to other water users is far more prevalent than that of jet skiers. And I think we all know who would come off second-best if there was a collision between the two.

A couple of years ago I was a passenger on a jet ski on a lake when we were passed by a boat, travelling far too fast and too close for anyone's liking. When I saw the harbour master boat up ahead I thought they would pull the boatie over for sure.

But no. Instead, the two people on the harbour master boat targeted us to remind us about the rules regarding slowing down around other vessels.

The only other vessel to be seen was that boat that hooned past. I've seen the same thing happen elsewhere.

In my view, the focus seems to be on jet skiers but from everything I have seen and heard, there is a general mindset in the Bay that jet skiers are young hoons with no regard for safety or anyone else.

It's time to change that. Jet skiers I know are some of the most responsible and considerate people I've met.

Don't get me wrong, I don't condone reckless and dangerous behaviour on the water from people riding jet skis but I don't accept such actions from boaties either.

Everyone on the water needs to follow the rules.