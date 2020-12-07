Letters to the editor: Speed limit reduction illogical

A reader says he fails to see the logic in a speed limit reduction for a main highway. Photo / George Novak

Millions of dollars spent on SH2, Tauranga to Katikati, to make it safer and now the intention is to reduce the speed limit to 80km/h.

Excuse me, but I fail to see the logic there.

Consider that one can turn off the highway into dozens of country roads which are far more dangerous yet you can travel on them at the maximum legal speed limit.

Here the roads are usually narrower and often winding and there is always the chance of farm machinery exiting properties unexpectedly plus the threat of roaming stock.

Surely the main highway could at least have a six-month trial at the usual 100km/h speed limit to judge if a speed reduction is necessary.

Ian Lucas

Tauranga

Change the system?

Why not alter the local body laws so that councillors elect their own mayors.

It seems to work okay in our parliamentary system where MPs elect their leaders, so why won't it work for councils?

Alick Nell

Parkvale

