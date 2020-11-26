Letters to the editor: Prison workforce scheme works well

A prison work scheme has been done before, says a reader. Photo / File

In reference to Phil Hickling's letter regarding tapping into the labour force within the prison walls (November 18), I would like to report that it has been done before.

In the 1930s, my father was the manager on a government farm at Mapui, in the King Country.

On the property was a large barrack-type building which housed several reformable inmates, from nearby Waikeria prison, who were the workers on the farm.

The scheme seemed to work well and as I remember the men appeared happy to be there.

I don't know when the scheme ended, possibly with the onset of World War II.

Another source of labour for the fruit and vegetable picking would surely be a few of the nearly 370,000 working-age people receiving a main benefit (as at the end of September 2020.)

In the days of the swaggies when there were no benefits, those guys did anything to earn a few bob or a meal.

I wonder if Mickey Savage's welfare nation has become a too well-fed nation.

Gwyneth Jones

Greerton

Parking woes

I agree with Karen Phillips (Letters, November 26).

During the summer, parking is at a premium along Marine Parade.

Not only is Tauranga City Council taking away Tay St parking, it is taking away all the parking on Marine Parade from Banks Ave to Tay St on the residential side of the road.

Good luck to beach users finding a park when they want to go to the beach on a hot summer's day. You will be walking a long way with all your gear.

The council says it's a trial but it seems to be a fait accompli as Karen says.

Council, I ask you to use common sense.

Dawn Marshall

Mount Maunganui

Try pensioners

Here's a proposition for farmers and crop-growers desperate for help.

If you seriously are desperate for help are you willing to be a little patient, maybe pay fewer dollars and collect pensioners every day?

Pensioners, are you up for a few hours of work picking fruit, etc, and putting a few more pennies in the pension pot?

We will need nearby toilets (or bushes!) and a place to lean our crutches, but we don't do drugs (other than those prescribed), we don't drink that much and give honest toil.

Do we have grounds for conversation?

Jim Adams

Rotorua

