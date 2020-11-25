Letters to the editor: Parking meters a simple solution for Tauranga

More parking meters in Tauranga could be a simple solution to parking woes, suggests a reader. Photo / File

I have attended, listened and continue to read the Streets for People proposal being put forward by Tauranga City Council.

A simple solution is to put in parking meters.

Every morning as we walk, we watch workers parking and leaving their vehicles all day for free.

I disagree with the removal of many carparks at Tay St, which is proposed in all three scenarios offered by the council.

This area is historically a family area and surf competitions have been held there for the past 50 years.

Where will those families park? I know, they will clog up the local streets.



Tauranga City Council is in debt so surely the income from the meters would be welcomed.

We recently biked and walked The Dunes trail at Ōpotiki - wow, what an amazing pathway.

All age groups were using it by walking, biking and scootering. Is this not an option for us?

Talking to many people, we see that it's a fait accompli, the silly, stupid and sad decisions have been made.

Please listen to the locals.

Karen Phillips

Mount Maunganui

Insurance charge an option

We often hear of the different emergency services needing funds - for example Coastguard, surf life saving, St John, rescue helicopters.

I suggest the person whose life has been saved has their life insurance company billed a percentage.

This would help so much with funding and fortunately because the life was saved the company has also made a saving.

For example, a person has a $1m policy, 10 per cent of that will give a boost to funds of $100,000.

A win-win for everyone.

Lois Slater

Pyes Pa

Cost not an issue

On November 19, 2010, that fateful day at Pike River, two devastating explosions sealed forever the fate of 29 souls.

It is for this reason among many we must find and give burial to the remains of the loved and sadly missed miners.

The cost of this operation must never be an issue and the prosecution of those responsible must never be set aside.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

