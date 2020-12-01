Letters to the editor: Slowing down of SH2 'tragic'

Congestion on SH2 between Tauranga and Katikati is a regular feature. Photo / File

At the beginning of its first term, the Government stopped the upgrading of Belk Rd by whipping away the money.

It then stopped the Northern Link, which was ready to go to tender. Imagine the money that was wasted.

We are now four years behind on that project at a time when Ōmokoroa is growing so well and everyone is sick of the slow crawl to work and school every day.

So instead of deciding to four-lane the roads to Katikati, what does it do? Reduce the speed to 80km/h so we can go even slower.

It is tragic that in this growing sub-region where we have a proper modern road like the eastern arterial where the speed limit is certainly not 80km/h and it was planned for today and the future, and it is safe.

With this successful horticulture and rural region where many people of all ages want to live, we deserve better.

Margaret Murray-Benge

Bethlehem

Time for the ratepayers' voice

Can someone please explain why Tauranga City Council will not be holding a no-extra-cost referendum to ratepayers when they have decidedly wished for a choice of pay-as-you-throw rubbish collection system at the coming by-election.

Surely the council has nothing to lose.

It is time the ratepayers were given some leeway instead of being charged for something they may or may not want.

Time to find out once and for all by vote.

James Newman

Mount Maunganui

House prices, now and then

In your article on profits made on houses (News, November 11), some were over [a] 30-year period.

I would have liked to see then and now photos, the houses now days would not have been recognisable from when they sold many years ago.

Wendy Galloway