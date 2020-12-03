Letters to the editor: Landlords should be able to ask for pet bond

For Rent sign. Photo / File

Just back from holiday and catching up on local news. I see the editorial on tenants and pets (November 24).

As a landlord, I will try avoid potential problems when taking on a new tenant, and that includes pets, especially dogs. I have even had a flooding problem with a fish tank overflowing.

The real issue is irresponsible tenants owning dogs, especially larger breeds. I would have no problem accepting a guide dog.

I have had more than one case where dogs have ripped up carpeting, chewed doors and damaged blinds when locked inside, especially during firework time. Of course, pet urine and faeces is always a concern, difficult to remove from carpet. I do have a tenant with a pet chicken, but as it is clearly under control, I have turned a blind eye to it.

If landlords were allowed to ask for a "pet bond" to cover clean-up and repair expenses, landlords might be more flexible. But that is unlikely with the present government.

Chris Pattison

Pāpāmoa

A tie sends a different message

I cannot agree that the time has come to do away with ties.

A tie and a smart matching shirt is not just about being neat and tidy. Yes, you can look good in more casual clothes, but a tie sends a different message.

It tells people that you are serious about yourself and the business of your meeting. It sends a message of respect, for yourself and for others and is still the most appropriate dress style for business meetings and formal occasions.

There can be no more formal and serious occasion than a debate in parliament. Ties must remain in the rule book. Otherwise, what comes next? Jandals, thongs, sneakers, sports T-shirts?

Vaughan Chetwynd

Tauranga

