Bay of Plenty Regional Council Maritime Team helps three people in water

Harbourmaster Jon Jon Peters says the lifejackets undoubtedly made a difference between a rescue situation and a more serious situation. Photo / Supplied

The local harbourmaster is reminding people to wear lifejackets after a water rescue last week.

On Friday, two people were rescued and a third was helped by Bay of Plenty Regional Council's Maritime Team after a kayak capsized and a stand-up paddleboarder fell off their board in the Tauranga Harbour entrance.

Two teenagers wearing lifejackets were plucked from the water by crew in patrol boat Moko and their rental kayak was retrieved by crew on Kaha.

Another teenager in the same group had fallen from a stand-up paddleboard and was found clinging to a mooring rope by a recreational jetskier who took her back to Pilot Bay.

All three were wearing lifejackets but were badly shaken by the experience.

The paddleboard user was given medical treatment by the Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service who were called by the patrol crew.

Harbourmaster Jon Jon Peters said while weather and tidal conditions in Pilot Bay were quite mild, the harbour entrance was experiencing short, steep seas from a strong ebb spring tide and opposing northerly winds up to 15 knots.

Peters said the lifejackets undoubtedly made a difference between a rescue situation and a more serious situation.