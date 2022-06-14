Police said traffic management is in place.

One person is "critically injured" after a crash involving a car and a tractor near Baypark stadium, police say.

A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred on SH29A between the Maungatapu Rd on-ramp and Truman Rd and the car was blocking one lane of the road.

Police were alerted to the incident about 4.10pm.

A police media statement said one person had been transported to hospital in a critical condition and traffic management was being put in place while emergency services responded to the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, the statement said.

The Tauranga Transport Operations Centre warned motorists to expect significant delays, exercise caution when passing the scene and consider delaying travel or using alternate routes.

Yesterday, a crash involving a tractor and a truck caused delays on the Tauranga Eastern Link/State Highway 2. Police were called to the two-vehicle crash about 10.30am.