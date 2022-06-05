Police were called to the crash just after 11am. Photo / NZME

Four patients were treated for minor injuries after a crash between a car and a ute in the lower Kaimai Range, near Tauranga.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 29 between Poripori Rd and Thorn Rd just after 11am.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance went to the scene and treated four people with minor injuries.

No one needed to be taken to the hospital.

A police spokeswoman said a tow truck had been called.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two fire trucks and an assistance vehicle were called to the scene.

No one was trapped and firefighters were helping with scene protection and traffic management.