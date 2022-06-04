Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Helicopter transports person in critical condition after crash on State Highway 2, Karangahake

Photo / File

A helicopter has taken one person in a critical condition to Waikato Hospital following a serious crash on State Highway 2, Karangahake.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorbike just after 1pm.

A St John media spokeswoman said one person was flown in critical condition to Waikato Hospital and another was treated for minor injuries on the scene.

A helicopter and two ambulance vehicles attended.

Police were notified of the crash just after 1pm.

The road is blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Two Fire and Emergency New Zealand trucks are also on the scene to assist police and St John, a spokesman said.