One person has serious injuries after a car rolled on State Highway 2 in Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a single-vehicle crash shortly before 10am near the Waihi Rd off-ramp.

A St John spokeswoman said they were alerted to the incident at 9.56am on Tamatea Arikinui Drive in Judea.

One rapid response vehicle and one ambulance responded to the scene and one patient was treated and taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they responded to a motor vehicle crash near the overbridge on Waihi Rd.

The spokesperson said one car had rolled but no-one was trapped inside the vehicle.