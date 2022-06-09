Police were called just after 4pm. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to two separate crashes in Tauranga less than three kilometers apart.

One lane is blocked on 17th Ave after a crash between two cars this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene just after 4pm.

There are no reports of injuries, but one lane is blocked.

Police have advised people to avoid the area if possible.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said it was called to a separate single-vehicle crash on Devonport Rd near 9th Ave at 4.16pm.

He said no one was trapped and the crew was stood down.

More to come.