A crash involving a tractor and a truck is causing delays on the Tauranga Eastern Link.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 about 10.30am.

A St John spokeswoman said two people were taken to Tauranga Hospital, one with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the eastbound lane was likely to remain blocked for some time and crews work to clear the scene.

SH2 PAPAMOA TO PAENGAROA - 11:00AM

Due to a crash, the left eastbound lane is likely to remain BLOCKED on #SH2 (TEL) prior to Te Puke Hwy for some time today as response crews work to ckear the scene. Pass with care and expect delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/DnIh18JNsG — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 12, 2022