White supremacy flyers were distributed in Matua recently. Those, among us, who live in their own myopic and delusional world of white supremacy have fallen victim to their own stupidity, says a reader. Photo / NZME

OPINION

The news of people receiving junk mail advocating white supremacy, along with Tauranga school boys demeaning bus drivers for their ethnic differences, paints a deeply depressing picture of our lovely city.

We are all members of the family of humankind and it is not language or the colour of our skins that separate us, but cultures.

Those, among us, who live in their own myopic and delusional world of white supremacy have fallen victim to their own stupidity.

We are, at present, led by a prime minister who has shown, time and time again, that there is a place for kindness, compassion and civility in a world consumed by greed, hatred and brutality and in so doing she has raised an international banner of hope for the future of true democracy.

The owning of the past cruelties of colonialism is not a ''cancel-culture'' movement but a cultural evolution that we would do well to embrace as the social welfare of us all depends upon it.

The smile you send out returns to you.

Richard O'Brien

Katikati

Wrong place

On April 13, reporter Michael Neilson reported that emissions are still too high.

His report states that "from 1990 to 2020 gross emissions increased by 21 per cent".

This should clearly be of great concern to all New Zealanders.

Note, however, that the population of New Zealand increased from 3.33 million in 1990 to 5.08 million in 2020 - a 54 per cent increase.

Maybe we are looking in the wrong place for the solution.

Wallace Roome

Ohauiti

Unemployed too soft

I joined the New Zealand forest service as a woodsman school trainee aged 15 in 1965.

We lived in camps and hostels, learned to look after ourselves and worked hard.

Most of the work was preparing land for tree planting, pruning, felling and nursery work - in all weather.

To say we should get the unemployed to do this work is a waste of time.

Most are too soft and tired and wouldn't last one day out there - and who's going to supervise them, get them out of bed, and hold their hand?

This would cost more than having them on the dole.

It's a great industry and we need real people out there doing it.

Chris Taylor

Rotorua

