We should have tougher mask requirements, says a reader. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Jo Raphael's editorial (Opinion, April 18) is a timely reminder of just why mask usage under the orange traffic light setting is critical.

It's a no-brainer the continued use of masks will help limit infection. However, it's apparent many have already selfishly thrown all caution to the wind.

At Bayfair last week, it was concerning that so many mall visitors were ignoring the requirement to mask up.

Ludicrously, some even had a mask dangling from a pocket.

We estimated at least three out of 10 people didn't wear a mask. It seemed the same in many of the stores, which were bustling on a rainy afternoon.

In one store, a couple with two adult children in front of us were at the checkout. None wore a mask and none were offered one by checkout staff.

A call to the Bayfair management later and we were told they could not compel visitors to don a mask.

While a minority of people have a genuine medical exemption over mask wearing, perhaps it's time to get tough with a deterrent.

In Hong Kong, if you are caught violating the mask-wearing regulations, you will be stung with a fine of up to HK$10,000 ($1880).

James Smith

Pāpāmoa Beach

For Earth's sake

April 19 marked New Zealand's overshoot day.

Earth's overshoot day is when humanity's demand for ecological resources and services in a given year exceeds what Earth can regenerate in that year.

The global average is July 29, but our ''clean, green'' New Zealand peaked early.

And it's getting earlier every year. In 2019, NZ peaked in May. We've already lost another month.

In effect, we're using up more than two and a half years' worth of resources in a year.

When we hear environmental statistics like these, we can feel pretty depressed about the future.

But, it's not too late.

Right here in the Bay of Plenty, we can do things every day that count. Here are just a few examples: compost organic waste, recycle, eat plant-based often, switch to LED bulbs, turn off the power when we're not using it.

Walk, bike and bus more. Share rides, share resources, buy second hand, buy NZ made, fly less, and plant native trees.

Kat Macmillan

Tauranga

Swapping out holiday

Surely as New Zealand moves towards becoming a republic electing its own head of state, it would make sense to replace the Queen's birthday with Matariki.

The Queen's actual birthday is this month rather than June when we currently celebrate it. If New Zealand chooses to remain a member of the Commonwealth after becoming a republic, then the Queen or her successor would be given due recognition and respect as the head of the Commonwealth.

R. England

Pāpāmoa

